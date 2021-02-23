Future State: Aquaman

Jackson Hyde has accepted the mantle of Aquaman, and is mentoring Andy Curry, Arthur and Mera’s teen daughter. If that's not enough, they've been sucked into an interdimensional nexus!

Future State: Aquaman

Generations Forged

Dispersed through time, the ragtag team of generational heroes—1939 Batman, Kamandi, Superboy, Steel, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, and Dr. Light—must find a way to restore the timeline!

Generations Forged

Future State: House of El #1

Centuries into the future, the bloodline of Kal-El continues. Meet a new generation of Kryptonian heroes as they stand against one of the greatest threats they’ve ever faced!

Future State: House of El #1

Static: Season One #3

The government believes the super-powered teenagers of Dakota are out of control! Static wants to do the right thing…but is there any way to do so without getting snatched up himself?

Static: Season One #3

Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes

Whatever happened to the Legion of Super-Heroes? The team is no more, and the United Planets are in total chaos as one of the Legion’s own has turned on the entire galaxy!

Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes

The Joker War

Showcase

The Joker War

Essential DC Storylines

Essential DC Storylines

Infinite Crisis

Infinite Crisis

In this sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths, the forces of evil are rising & only yesterday's heroes can turn the tide...but at what cost?

Multiversity

Multiversity

When the Multiverse is threatened by a group known as the Gentry, it’s up to the heroes of different worlds to come together and stop them!

Saga of the Swamp Thing

Saga of the Swamp Thing

This legendary Alan Moore begins his saga as he unveils a new origin of Swamp Thing changing the character forever.

Justice League: No Justice

Justice League: No Justice

After the events of Dark Nights: Metal, 4 ancient cosmic entities have awakened and only a radically new Justice League can defeat them.

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come

Set at the dawn of the 21st century in a world spinning out of control, KINGDOM COME is a riveting, alternate reality story pitting the old guard--Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and others--against a new, uncompromising generation of heroes in a war that will determine the future of the planet.

New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

The lives of the Teen Titans are turned inside out when a traitor partnered with Deathstroke inflltrates their ranks. Writer Marv Wolfman and penciler George Perez's most popular Titans story.

Greetings From Gotham City

Greetings From Gotham City

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

It's the Batman comic that changed everything. Writer-artist Frank Miller's seminal four-issue limited series following Batman's final adventure redefined the Dark Knight for a generation.

Batman: Robin Rises

Batman: Robin Rises

When his son Damian is killed, Batman will stop at nothing to get him back...even venturing to the hellscape of Apokolips to take on Darkseid himself!

Batman: A Death in the Family

Batman: A Death in the Family

Tragedy strikes the Batman's life again when Robin Jason Todd tracks down his birth mother only to run afoul of the Joker. Written by Jim Starlin and penciled by Jim Aparo.

Batman: Contagion

Batman: Contagion

Batman must stop a virus from destroying Gotham City in this fan-favorite 1996 storyline.

Batman: Court of Owls

Batman: Court of Owls

Batman discovers a secret society controlling Gotham City for centuries in writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo's famed storyline.

Batman: Hush

Batman: Hush

Writer Jeph Loeb and artist Jim Lee explore the Dark Knight's rogues gallery and introduce a new personal threat to Bruce Wayne in their twelve-issue blockbuster.

Truth, Justice, and the American Way

Truth, Justice, and the American Way

The Death & Return of Superman

The Death & Return of Superman

Superman gives his life for the city he loves in this bestselling saga that introduces the fearsome Doomsday, the mighty Steel, & Superboy.

Superman: Brainiac

Superman: Brainiac

Braniac comes to Metropolis to add to his collection in this action-packed story by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank.

All-Star Superman

All-Star Superman

Famed scribe Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely are responsible for the most acclaimed Superman epic of the twenty-first century, detailing the Man of Steel's final days.

Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton

Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton

When Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El arrives on Earth, she must come to terms with Krypton's destruction and make her own way as Supergirl.

Superman: Birthright

Superman: Birthright

Mark Waid's rich, revamped retelling of Superman's origin asks the question, how does an orphaned alien become a symbol of hope for his adopted world?

Super Sons: Planet of the Capes

Super Sons: Planet of the Capes

Superboy wants to prove he’s ready to join Robin’s Teen Titans, but the evil Kraklow gives the heroes more than they bargained for.

Travel To Themyscira

Travel To Themyscira

Wonder Woman’s 80th Anniversary

Wonder Woman’s 80th Anniversary

Celebrate Wonder Woman’s 80th Anniversary with this massive collection spotlighting Diana of Themyscira’s greatest stories, biggest battles, and key moments from throughout the superhero icon’s vast pop culture legacy!

Wonder Woman: Amazons Attack

Wonder Woman: Amazons Attack

Wonder Woman has been kidnapped by the American government & Themyscira declares war on the world of men.

Wonder Woman vs. The Cheetah

Wonder Woman vs. The Cheetah

Wonder Woman battles her archenemy the Cheetah throughout the ages!

Wonder Woman: Blood

Wonder Woman: Blood

Wonder Woman learns the shocking truth about who her father is, which puts Diana on a quest that will change her life forever.

Wonder Woman: The Lies

Wonder Woman: The Lies

Wonder Woman teams up with her foe The Cheetah to repair the shattered memories of her origin in this contemporary classic by writer Greg Rucka and artist Liam Sharp.

Wonder Woman: The Contest

Wonder Woman: The Contest

Diana's mother is unsatisfied with her progress on Man’s World, so she institutes a contest to name a new champion. Will Wonder Woman be bested the arrogant and powerful Artemis?

Talent Spotlight

Talent Spotlight

Talent Spotlight: James Tynion IV

Talent Spotlight: James Tynion IV

One of DC’s standout writers, James Tynion IV has reshaped Gotham City during his current time on Batman and his past stints on Detective Comics, Batman and Robin Eternal, and more.

Talent Spotlight: Tom King

Talent Spotlight: Tom King

From his spy stories of Dick Grayson to his groundbreaking run on Batman, see why Tom King is one of DC’s hottest writers!

Talent Spotlight: Gene Luen Yang

Talent Spotlight: Gene Luen Yang

One of the most acclaimed writers and artists in all of fiction, Gene Yang has contributed to DC’s biggest icons and co-created new characters like New Super-Man and the Monkey Prince.

Talent Spotlight: Jim Lee

Talent Spotlight: Jim Lee

Jim Lee is not only DC Comics Co-Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, he’s one of the greatest superhero artists of his generation. Check out his work here!

Talent Spotlight: Mariko Tamaki

Talent Spotlight: Mariko Tamaki

A fan-favorite and award-winning author across a variety of genres, Mariko Tamaki has brought her distinct voice to DC icons including Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and more!

Talent Spotlight: Geoff Johns

Talent Spotlight: Geoff Johns

Fan-favorite writer Geoff John has reinvented many of DC's most popular heroes and villains. Read some of his greatest stories here!

Get to Know Your Favorite Characters

Get to Know Your Favorite Characters

Get to Know! Batgirl

Get to Know! Batgirl

Barbara Gordon isn't just the Gotham City police commissioner's daughter -- she's Batgirl!

Get to Know!: King Shark

Get to Know!: King Shark

This lowborn son of an ancient shark god was the terror of the Hawaiian seas, before hard time with the Suicide Squad turned him towards a life of maritime crime.

Get to Know! The Flash

Get to Know! The Flash

The Fastest Man Alive, Barry Allen's destiny is entwined with that of the entire multiverse.

Get to Know! Dick Grayson

Get to Know! Dick Grayson

Orphaned aerialist Dick Grayson was Batman's first sidekick before becoming Nightwing.

Get to Know! Beast Boy

Get to Know! Beast Boy

Able to transform into most any animal, Garfield Logan's one of the Teen Titan's most celebrated members.

Get to Know! Raven

Get to Know! Raven

The Daughter of Darkness battles her father Trigon alongside her teammates in the Teen Titans.