Absolute Wonder Woman 2026 Annual #1

The experience of briefly becoming Medusa to save Gateway City changed Diana. It haunts her, and she has never stopped seeking an answer from the gods. Her pleas to Athena have gone unanswered…until now!
Absolute Wonder Woman 2026 Annual #1
15+

Sirens: Love Hurts #1

There's a killer of women on the loose in Gotham City, and when Black Canary realizes stopping the murders requires more criminal company than she's used to keeping, she finds herself reluctantly teaming up with the infamous Gotham City Sirens for the hunt!
Sirens: Love Hurts #1
17+

Immortal Legend Batman #6

A final showdown. A new transformation. To rid the universe of his shadow selves, the Immortal legend Batman must face the cold, hard truth behind what drives him.
Immortal Legend Batman #6
12+

Batman and Robin #30

Final Issue! Scarface has returned, the Quiet Man is still on the loose, and Two-Face and Penguin encircle it all. Batman and Robin have found themselves caught in the middle, desperate for answers and on the brink of defeat!
Batman and Robin #30
12+

Aquaman #14

Andrina’s true nature is revealed as Aquaman is confronted by Poseidon himself! Mera has one chance to help her true love, but its action could destroy the avatar of the blue forever!
Aquaman #14
12+

Latest Releases

See More Latest Releases
Absolute Wonder Woman 2026 Annual #1Absolute Wonder Woman 2026 Annual #1Thompson, IulisFeb 11, 2026
Sirens: Love Hurts #1Sirens: Love Hurts #1Howard, TarrFeb 11, 2026
Immortal Legend Batman #6Immortal Legend Batman #6Higgins, MoraFeb 11, 2026
Aquaman #14Aquaman #14Adams, BaylissFeb 11, 2026
Batman and Robin #30Batman and Robin #30Johnson, FernandezFeb 11, 2026
Action Comics (2016-) #1095Action Comics (2016-) #1095Waid, AngelFeb 11, 2026

Ultra Latest Releases

See More Ultra Latest Releases
Absolute Green Arrow #3Absolute Green Arrow #3Pichetshote, AlbuquerqueJul 15, 2026
Dark Knights of Steel II #1Dark Knights of Steel II #1Taylor, SchmidtJul 15, 2026
Absolute Flash #17Absolute Flash #17Lemire, HainingJul 15, 2026
New Titans #37New Titans #37Brombal, ToJul 15, 2026
Batman/Superman: World's Finest #53Batman/Superman: World's Finest #53Waid, GutierrezJul 15, 2026
Deathstroke: The Terminator #5Deathstroke: The Terminator #5Fleecs, GiandomenicoJul 15, 2026

DC GO! LATEST RELEASES

See More DC GO! LATEST RELEASES
Absolute Green Arrow DC Go! Edition #6Absolute Green Arrow DC Go! Edition #6Pichetshote, AlbuquerqueJul 15, 2026
Absolute Flash DC Go! Edition #33Absolute Flash DC Go! Edition #33Lemire, HainingJul 15, 2026
Deathstroke: The Terminator DC Go! Edition #9Deathstroke: The Terminator DC Go! Edition #9Fleecs, GiandomenicoJul 15, 2026
Batwoman DC Go! Edition #9Batwoman DC Go! Edition #9Rucka, DaNiJul 15, 2026
End of Life DC Go! Edition #12End of Life DC Go! Edition #12Starks, PughJul 15, 2026
Lobo DC Go! Edition #9Lobo DC Go! Edition #9Young, CoronaJul 15, 2026
DC GO!
showcase

DC GO!

Presenting DC GO! From new DC GO! series like Nothing Butt Nightwing to essential DC stories like All-Star Superman, these comics are presented in a dynamic new vertical scrolling reading experience optimized for mobile devices!
Explore
Jon Kent: This Internship is My Kryptonite DC Go! Edition #1Jon Kent: This Internship is My Kryptonite DC Go! Edition #1(Sam_le_fou), HamptonJul 16, 2025
The Magical Mysteries of Shazam! #1The Magical Mysteries of Shazam! #1Orlando, GiopotaJul 16, 2025
Nothing Butt Nightwing #1Nothing Butt Nightwing #1Young, MarcoOct 14, 2024
Warriors and a Wee Wonder DC Go! Edition #1Warriors and a Wee Wonder DC Go! Edition #1Williams, PicaJul 16, 2025
Harley Quinn in Paradise #1Harley Quinn in Paradise #1Payne, ChiffonOct 14, 2024
MAD - Spy vs Spy DC Go! Edition #1MAD - Spy vs Spy DC Go! Edition #1ProhiasOct 17, 2024
Aquaman: Yo-Ho-Hold Onto Your Hook! DC Go! Edition #1Aquaman: Yo-Ho-Hold Onto Your Hook! DC Go! Edition #1Trujillo, IelapiJul 16, 2025
My Little Warlord DC Go! Edition #1My Little Warlord DC Go! Edition #1Gee, MirjamJul 16, 2025
Renaissance of Raven #1Renaissance of Raven #1Grace, BascuñanNov 20, 2024
Taste of Justice DC Go! Edition #1Taste of Justice DC Go! Edition #1Aydin, StantonJul 16, 2025

Free to Read

The Green Lantern (2018-) #1The Green Lantern (2018-) #1Morrison, SharpNov 7, 2018
Green Lantern (1960-) #87Green Lantern (1960-) #87Fox, AdamsDec 1, 1971
Green Lantern Corps (1986-) #201Green Lantern Corps (1986-) #201Englehart, StatonApr 2, 1986
Green Lantern: Rebirth #1Green Lantern: Rebirth #1Johns, SciverOct 27, 2004
Green Lantern #1Green Lantern #1Johnson, XermanicoMay 9, 2023
Green Lantern (1960-) #188Green Lantern (1960-) #188Englehart, StatonMay 1, 1985

NEW TO DC? START HERE!

Greatest DC Comics of All TimeGreatest DC Comics of All TimeFrom Grant Morrison's Animal Man to Alan Moore's Watchmen, and All-Star Superman to Batman: Hush, these are some of the very greatest DC comics ever written!
DC ABSOLUTE UNIVERSEDC ABSOLUTE UNIVERSEIn this universe, there is no island paradise, no stately manor, and no fortress of solitude...just heroes stripped down to their absolute best. Discover an exciting, reimagined universe featuring bold new directions for DC’s mainstay Super Heroes!
Get to Know! SupermanGet to Know! SupermanThe World's Greatest Super Hero, the Man of Steel, has fought injustice for over 80 years.
Get to Know! BatmanGet to Know! BatmanGotham City has a silent guardian. A watchful protector. A Dark Knight.
Get to Know! Wonder WomanGet to Know! Wonder WomanPrincess Diana of Themyscira has lived many lives, but her commitment to peace and justice has never wavered. Experience her wonder.
Get to Know! Green LanternGet to Know! Green LanternWhen pilot Hal Jordan is given a power ring by a dying alien, he becomes the sworn protector of Space Sector 2814. In brightest day and in blackest night, he is the Green Lantern!

LATEST COLLECTIONS

Absolute Martian Manhunter: The AgencyAbsolute Martian Manhunter: The AgencyThe Agency—a shadowy group with unlimited authority—has come to investigate the strange occurrences in Middleton. John must juggle his job, hiding the Martian, his expanding abilities, and his crumbling relationships, all while living out of a motel.
Batman: ElixirBatman: ElixirIn the pursuit of a mysterious, bloodthirsty cult, Batman finds himself stranded with only the help of some very unexpected allies! But how can someone like the Penguin really help in the chase against the dangerous cabal known only as Elixir?
Poison Ivy: Amuse-BouchePoison Ivy: Amuse-BouchePoison Ivy must confront betrayal, ancient elemental forces, and her own legacy—and is transformed into a reluctant Gotham folk hero as the Green itself cries out in pain, setting the stage for a seismic status quo shift!
Batman/Superman: World's Finest: 20,000 LeaguesBatman/Superman: World's Finest: 20,000 LeaguesA distress call from Atlantis brings Batman and Superman deep beneath the ocean, where they confront Aquaman himself. But the King of Atlantis harbors a dangerous secret—one that could ignite a coup threatening the peace of all undersea life!
Green Arrow: Crimson SandsGreen Arrow: Crimson SandsA dangerous vigilante known as the Crimson Archer strikes Green Arrow’s former sidekick, Arsenal. As Green Arrow and Cheshire Cat begin a desperate search for the truth, Star City teeters on the brink of collapse.
Green Lantern: With This RingGreen Lantern: With This RingGuy Gardner & Jo Mullein stumble onto the legendary, billion-year-old Book of Oa—and are floored when Hal Jordan blazes across its pages. Guided by cryptic visions from the book, Hal faces a game-changing decision that could reshape the Green Lantern Corps forever.
ULTRA Banner

Trending Series

See More Trending Series
Absolute BatmanAbsolute Batman27 Items
Absolute CatwomanAbsolute Catwoman2 Items
Clayface: Celebrity DirtClayface: Celebrity Dirt1 Item
Barbara Gordon: BreakoutBarbara Gordon: Breakout3 Items
The Fury of FirestormThe Fury of Firestorm4 Items
DC ConnectDC Connect63 Items
Get to Know! Green Lantern

Get to Know! Green Lantern

Explore

REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS!

See More REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS!
Action Comics (2016-) #1096Action Comics (2016-) #1096Waid, PatridgeMar 11, 2026
Supergirl #11Supergirl #11CampbellMar 11, 2026
Superman Unlimited #11Superman Unlimited #11Slott, MeyerMar 18, 2026
Superman #36Superman #36Williamson, MoraMar 25, 2026
Action Comics (2016-) #1097Action Comics (2016-) #1097Waid, PatridgeApr 8, 2026
Supergirl #12Supergirl #12CampbellApr 8, 2026

GREEN LANTERN: HAL JORDAN

Green Lantern: Secret OriginGreen Lantern: Secret OriginHal Jordan's journey from test pilot to cosmic defender is retold in this seven-issue story arc by writer Geoff Johns and artist Ivan Reis.
Green Lantern: RebirthGreen Lantern: RebirthHal Jordan makes his triumphant return to the DC universe and confronts the parasitic fear creature Parallax in writer Geoff Johns and penciler Ethan Van Sciver's hit limited series.
Green Lantern: No FearGreen Lantern: No FearFollowing Green Lantern: Rebirth, writer Geoff Johns launched his run on the ongoing Green Lantern book by reestablishing Hal Jordan's place in the DC universe.
Green Lantern: Revenge of the Green LanternsGreen Lantern: Revenge of the Green LanternsHal Jordan gets a chance at redemption when he learns that the Lanterns he thought he killed as Parallax are alive and in need of his help.
Green Lantern: SinestroGreen Lantern: SinestroWriter Geoff Johns showcases the Green Lantern, Sinestro, as he recruits Hal Jordan and shows him the ropes.
Green Lantern and Green Arrow: Hard-Traveling HeroesGreen Lantern and Green Arrow: Hard-Traveling HeroesDC's two emerald champions hit the road to discover America in writer Dennis O'Neil and penciler Neal Adams' groundbreaking, socially conscious tales.
Get to Know! John Stewart
get-to-know

Get to Know! John Stewart

A Marine Corps veteran, former architect, & the third human to ever wield a Green Lantern ring, John Stewart's leadership & tactical brilliance is legendary throughout every sector of the galaxy.
Explore
Green Lantern (1960-) #87Green Lantern (1960-) #87Fox, AdamsDec 1, 1971
Green Lantern (1960-) #185Green Lantern (1960-) #185Wein, HeckFeb 6, 1985
Green Lantern (1960-) #197Green Lantern (1960-) #197Englehart, StatonFeb 5, 1986
Green Lantern: Lost Army #1Green Lantern: Lost Army #1Bunn, SaizJun 24, 2015
Green Lantern Corps #1Green Lantern Corps #1Adams, PasarinFeb 12, 2025
Green Lantern: War Journal #1Green Lantern: War Journal #1Johnson, MontosSep 19, 2023

COMMUNITY MEMBER OF THE MONTH: POYO

See More COMMUNITY MEMBER OF THE MONTH: POYO
LEGIONLEGION75 Items
Lobo: A Contract on GawdLobo: A Contract on Gawd4 Items
The Atlantis ChroniclesThe Atlantis Chronicles8 Items
Blood SyndicateBlood Syndicate35 Items
Lobo (2014-2015)Lobo (2014-2015)16 Items
Flex MentalloFlex Mentallo5 Items

GREEN LANTERN: JOHN STEWART

Green Lantern: War Journal: ContagionGreen Lantern: War Journal: ContagionJohn Stewart must set things right at home before flying into action as the Green Lantern once more! But as a horrific plague from another dimension claims John as a victim, more than just one world is endangered.
GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL: THE BUILDERGREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL: THE BUILDERWhile John Stewart strives to stop the Revenant Queen and the mysterious Dark Star of the Fenn from corrupting everything they hold dear, humanity’s future may depend on John’s elderly mother…and the long-lost sister John tried to bring back to life!
Green Lantern: War of the Green LanternsGreen Lantern: War of the Green LanternsHal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, and Kyle Rayner are forced to get creative when the entire Green Lantern Corps is brainwashed!
Justice League: The TotalityJustice League: The TotalityLex Luthor has assembled the Justice League's archnemeses into an unstoppable alliance, out to seize the cosmically power energy source known as the Totality and use it for their own unspeakable plans.
Green Lantern: Wrath of the First LanternGreen Lantern: Wrath of the First LanternGeoff John's final GREEN LANTERN arc finds the Lanterns battling the Guardians of Oa & their forgotten original champion, the First Lantern.

GREEN LANTERN: GUY GARDNER

Get to Know! Guy GardnerGet to Know! Guy GardnerGuy Gardner is the Green Lantern with an attitude problem. He never shirks from a fight and always proves himself to be a hero.
Justice League: A New BeginningJustice League: A New BeginningFrictions run high between Batman and Guy Gardner as they form an all new Justice League and work out who will be the leader
Justice League by Keith GiffenJustice League by Keith GiffenKeith Giffen brought a sense of whimsy and wonder to the Justice League as he made them an international team, introduced Maxwell Lord, and most importantly, gave the multiverse some very necessary Bwah-Ha-Ha-Has.
The Human TargetThe Human TargetChristopher Chance has made a good living out of being a human target—until his latest case protecting Lex Luthor leaves him vulnerable and left trying to solve his own murder! A hard-boiled, gritty story in the vein of classic detective noirs from Tom King & Greg Smallwood!
Green Lantern Corps: New World RisingGreen Lantern Corps: New World RisingThe enigmatic Fractal Lanterns are forging a new power battery that could disrupt the cosmic balance. From the ruins of Thanagar to battles against Red Lantern pirates, the Corps must unravel a dangerous mystery before the universe is plunged into chaos!

GREEN LANTERN: KYLE RAYNER

Get to Know! Kyle RaynerGet to Know! Kyle RaynerA new Green Lantern is born when artist Kyle Rayner is awarded the last power ring and becomes the only Green Lantern of the DC Universe! Explore Kyle's journey from neophyte hero to the Torchbearer of the Green Lantern Corps!
Green Lantern: Emerald TwilightGreen Lantern: Emerald TwilightDriven to desperation by the destruction of Coast City, Hal Jordan walks down a dark path that leads him to war against the Green Lantern Corps—and his own downfall!
Green Lantern: Baptism of FireGreen Lantern: Baptism of FireKyle Rayner is still settling into his role as the last and only Green Lantern and seeks help from his fellow superheroes as he comes to terms with the awesome power of his ring and his new responsibilities to the universe!
Green Lantern: Rise of the Third ArmyGreen Lantern: Rise of the Third ArmyThe Guardians declare the Lanterns a failure & introduce a new force uncorrupted by emotions & free from thought. As the Third Army rises, the Lanterns must die!
Green Lantern: Sinestro Corps WarGreen Lantern: Sinestro Corps WarHoping to instill great fear into the universe, Sinestro assembles his own yellow-tinged power corps to destroy the Green Lantern Corps!
Justice League: Rock of AgesJustice League: Rock of AgesGrant Morrison's Justice League faces off against Lex Luthor's newly assembled Injustice Gang while the fate of the Earth itself hangs in the balance. And even if the League can fend off Lex's hostile takeover, Darkseid is still waiting in the wings!

GREEN LANTERNS: JESSICA CRUZ & SIMON BAZ

Green Lanterns: Rage PlanetGreen Lanterns: Rage PlanetJessica Cruz and Simon Baz, the two newest recruits to the Green Lantern Corps, experience a trial by fire when the wicked Atrocitus attacks!
Green Lanterns: Phantom LanternGreen Lanterns: Phantom LanternWhen the powerful Phantom Ring falls into the wrong hands, it’s up to Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz to save the day.
Green Lanterns: PolarityGreen Lanterns: PolarityWhen the villainous Dr. Polaris is freed from prison, it’s up to Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz to stop him from exacting his revenge on the world!Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz, the two newest recruits to the Green Lantern Corps, experience a trial by fire when the wicked Atrocitus attacks!
Green Lanterns: The First RingGreen Lanterns: The First RingWhen Volthoom, the disgraced first Lantern returns, Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz battle him across time and space.
Green Lanterns: Out of TimeGreen Lanterns: Out of TimeStuck in the distant past with a limited supply of power, Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz come face to face with an ancient group of Lanterns.